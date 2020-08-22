PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 37.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 835,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,164 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $6,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 532.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth $72,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 85.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at $90,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.17. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $340.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.33 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

