PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,129,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $559.00 to $734.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Benchmark cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.46.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $605.49 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The stock has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $626.31 and its 200-day moving average is $542.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.00, for a total transaction of $579,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,825,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 2,380 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.48, for a total value of $1,507,682.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,067 shares in the company, valued at $27,915,563.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,283 shares of company stock worth $52,173,606. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

