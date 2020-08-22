PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Lincoln National worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,194,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 668.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,798,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,326,000 after buying an additional 1,564,100 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $30,082,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 915,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 623,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,948,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,281,000 after purchasing an additional 607,012 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Lincoln National stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $62.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

