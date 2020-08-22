PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,094 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $9,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,976,000 after purchasing an additional 349,254 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,527,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,173,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,953,000 after purchasing an additional 209,032 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $32,262,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,174,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,633 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.95.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.83. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of -230.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

