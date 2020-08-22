PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,067 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

Shares of IGM stock opened at $312.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.66 and its 200 day moving average is $257.83. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $183.27 and a 12 month high of $312.96.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

