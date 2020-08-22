PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 419,725 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 936,834 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 419,725 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $8,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,892,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020,890 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,461,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338,247 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,745,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,685,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,291,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.51. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $425,206.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 532,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HBAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

