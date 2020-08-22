PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 9,544 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 9,544 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,633,107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $798,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,142 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $79,002,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,938,311 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $326,604,000 after acquiring an additional 793,109 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,347,699 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $526,819,000 after acquiring an additional 573,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,016,693 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $333,104,000 after acquiring an additional 476,889 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.71.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $121.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.17.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

