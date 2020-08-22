PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $9,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Kroger during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Kroger by 565.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Kroger by 685.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at $99,026,467.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 22,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $786,962.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 132,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,624.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 256,797 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,086. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $36.88. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

