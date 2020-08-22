Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price objective on the energy producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Premier Oil PLC is engaged in oil and gas exploration, development and production. The Company’s operations are located in the North Sea, Asia, Pakistan, Mauritania and the Falkland Islands, while simultaneously developing assets in Mexico and Brazil. The Company is focused on developing high quality assets in parts of the world where they have a strategic or operational advantage. Premier’s strategy is to grow shareholder value by investing in high quality production and development opportunities while maintaining exposure to upside value from successful exploration within a strict capital discipline framework. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Investec raised Premier Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Premier Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Peel Hunt upgraded Premier Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMOIY opened at $0.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Premier Oil has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.55.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

