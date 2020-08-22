Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stock Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,573 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.83% of Primerica worth $39,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Primerica by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Primerica by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Primerica by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

PRI stock opened at $126.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.20 and a 1 year high of $138.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 18.98%.

In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total transaction of $407,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $227,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,880. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

