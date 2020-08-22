Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 67,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 32,231 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 86,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Shares of JNJ opened at $152.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.83 and a 200 day moving average of $144.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

