Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 390.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,177,000 after buying an additional 81,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,207,000 after purchasing an additional 336,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 461,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 202,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,895,000 after purchasing an additional 13,816 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $226.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.15.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $356.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $350.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.37. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.22 and a 1 year high of $363.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 57.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.80%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $784,088.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total value of $1,051,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,545 shares of company stock worth $4,199,794 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

