Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 35,997 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,448,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,533,000 after acquiring an additional 234,035 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,307,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,759,000 after acquiring an additional 601,947 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,790,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,572 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,213,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,281,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,151,000 after acquiring an additional 69,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -621.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,366,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

