Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 107,256 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 411.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,256 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 20.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 17.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the second quarter valued at about $119,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WU. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $70,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.92.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.02%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

