Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 16,798 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,874 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,798 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 385.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 80,313 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 63,760 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,171 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 512.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 286,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after purchasing an additional 239,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,411,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.46.

Expedia Group stock opened at $91.10 on Friday. Expedia Group Inc has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $139.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.66). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post -9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $8,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 426,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,058,207.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $228,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,325 shares of company stock worth $8,739,409 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.