Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 60,396 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 449.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,396 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.3% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 65.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 86.5% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HIG opened at $39.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.02.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. Research analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIG. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

