Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 467.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,202 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 45.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 717,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,831,000 after purchasing an additional 222,813 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 476,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,748,000 after acquiring an additional 295,569 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 102,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 17,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $1,186,629.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,802,185.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $65.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.16. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $77.55.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $254.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.55 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

