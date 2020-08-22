Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $214.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.40. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $342.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally E. Blount purchased 250 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $193.00 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,127. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

