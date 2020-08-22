Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.75 Million Stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 843.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,868 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Leggett & Platt worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2,377.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 507.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $845.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.93 million. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

