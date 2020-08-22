Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,120 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Splunk by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Splunk by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,325 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,872 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total value of $3,006,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,907,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 3,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total transaction of $564,187.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,913,046.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,280 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,396. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $202.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Splunk Inc has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $217.36.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.06.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

