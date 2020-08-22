Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,841 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $320.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.46. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $324.39.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. Cintas’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

