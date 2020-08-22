Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 86,178 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,457 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 86,178 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COG. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.8% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $629,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636,869 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,416,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,133,833 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $157,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,955,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $463,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,858 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,393,781 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COG opened at $19.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.26.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.59 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, CSFB lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.76.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

