Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Fastenal by 810.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.22. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $48.59.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

In other news, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 4,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $208,888.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,684 shares of company stock worth $5,003,618 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.10.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

