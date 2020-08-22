Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 288.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,913 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $14,646,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $700,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 51,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 6.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,089,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, insider Michael Jos. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $527,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,828.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETFC opened at $52.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.25. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $57.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.03 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 28.69%. On average, analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETFC shares. Compass Point increased their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.61.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

