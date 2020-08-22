Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 566.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,714 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 66,053 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 91,620 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 280,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 114,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

ZION stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.65. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

ZION has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation NA Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

