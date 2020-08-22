Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 932 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,535 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 23.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 156,581 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,855,000 after acquiring an additional 12,374 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $7,435,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $280.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.97.

In related news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $368.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $327.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $369.77. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

