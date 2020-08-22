Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 115.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 69,700 shares during the period. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the first quarter worth $177,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the second quarter worth $255,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 13.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 40.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,522,000 after acquiring an additional 73,490 shares during the last quarter. 23.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Argus upped their price target on T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.73.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $115.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.30.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile Us news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

