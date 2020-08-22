Rathbone Brothers plc Has $60.32 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,377 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.2% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $60,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 67,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 32,231 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 86,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,305,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $152.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.83 and its 200 day moving average is $144.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

