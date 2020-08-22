RED Market Cap Reaches $500,660.82 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 22nd. During the last seven days, RED has traded down 9% against the US dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $500,660.82 and $13,871.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED token can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.66 or 0.00514579 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010903 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000808 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002619 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org.

RED Token Trading

RED can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

