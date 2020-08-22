Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 18.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

NYSE:RSG opened at $89.81 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $100.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.23.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $7,370,625.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,967,974.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $116,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,270,285.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,900 shares of company stock worth $9,363,843 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.