Respirerx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Respirerx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RSPI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS RSPI opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Respirerx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.85.

Respirerx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of respiratory disorders. The company has two drug platforms comprising ampakines that act to enhance the actions of the excitatory neurotransmitter glutamate at AMPA glutamate receptors; and cannabinoids, primarily dronabinol, a synthetic derivative for use in refractory chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, as well as for anorexia in patients with AIDS.

