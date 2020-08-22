Rikoon Group LLC Has $13.86 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 4.6% of Rikoon Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $152.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $398.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

