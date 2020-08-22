Royal Bank of Canada Lowers BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $92.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $123.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $172.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Nomura reissued a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 98.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.23.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $429.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,991,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,995 shares in the company, valued at $13,389,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 126,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $16,430,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,551,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,760 shares of company stock valued at $22,606,515. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

