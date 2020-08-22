Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SSL. HSBC lowered Sasol to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Sasol to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of NYSE SSL opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 3.53. Sasol has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $22.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 751.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,307,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,150 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Sasol by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 631,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 329,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sasol by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 147,770 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Sasol by 1,979.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 391,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 372,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Sasol by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 232,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 11,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

