Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Position Increased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHH. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $48.62.

