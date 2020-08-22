SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SEA (NYSE:SE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Macquarie started coverage on SEA in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. CLSA upgraded SEA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. CIMB Group Holdings Bhd initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SEA from $73.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Shares of SE stock opened at $147.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.68 and a beta of 1.38. SEA has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $154.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 107.94% and a negative net margin of 39.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SEA by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,695,875 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,049,964,000 after buying an additional 9,317,825 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in SEA by 311.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,410,972 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $372,690,000 after buying an additional 6,367,326 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in SEA by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,156,522 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $445,790,000 after buying an additional 841,778 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $151,608,000. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in SEA by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,654,389 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $284,657,000 after buying an additional 98,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

