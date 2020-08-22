Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,116 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Seattle Genetics worth $29,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 70.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 206.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 753.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGEN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.16.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total transaction of $119,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $1,435,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,840 shares in the company, valued at $35,855,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,345 shares of company stock worth $30,147,594 over the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $157.50 on Friday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.44 and a 12-month high of $187.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.37 and its 200 day moving average is $142.55.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

