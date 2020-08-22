Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Short Interest Up 16.7% in July

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 809,100 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 693,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $682.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

In other news, Director William M. Rue purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.45 per share, with a total value of $1,311,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 355,170 shares in the company, valued at $18,628,666.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $512,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $22,207,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,747,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 180.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 91,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

