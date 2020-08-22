Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 88,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $54.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.55.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $576.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $141,048.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

