Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,306 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.58% of Servicemaster Global worth $27,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 15.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the second quarter valued at about $1,562,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 25.1% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 440,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after acquiring an additional 88,360 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 38.3% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 11,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SERV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Servicemaster Global stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $58.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Servicemaster Global Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.