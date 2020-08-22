Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GCTAF. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GCTAF opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

