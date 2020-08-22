SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) Short Interest Down 18.7% in July

SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 811,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SINA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SINA by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in SINA by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 8,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in SINA by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SINA by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in SINA during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SINA stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.39. SINA has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. SINA had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $435.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SINA will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

