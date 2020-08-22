Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Short Interest Up 14.4% in July

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 306,800 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 268,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SINT stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 6.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09. Sintx Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.30.

SINT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sintx Technologies from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Sintx Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

