Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) Short Interest Up 29.9% in July

Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the July 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Sky Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:SKYS opened at $5.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. Sky Solar has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Sky Solar Company Profile

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks.

