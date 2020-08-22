Snovian.Space Hits Market Capitalization of $682,729.03 (SNOV)

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Over the last week, Snovian.Space has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Snovian.Space token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and Tidex. Snovian.Space has a total market capitalization of $682,729.03 and approximately $251.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00039896 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $628.81 or 0.05423422 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003714 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00014385 BTC.

Snovian.Space Profile

Snovian.Space is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 366,100,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 366,051,374 tokens. Snovian.Space’s official website is tokensale.snov.io. The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico. The official message board for Snovian.Space is medium.com/@ico_snovio. Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico.

Snovian.Space Token Trading

Snovian.Space can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snovian.Space should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snovian.Space using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

