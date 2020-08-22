Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Soliton Inc. is a medical device company. Its commercial product uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to dramatically accelerate the removal of unwanted tattoos. Soliton Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SOLY. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Soliton in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Soliton from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Soliton in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SOLY opened at $6.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $146.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of -0.01. Soliton has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Soliton will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Remeditex Ventures Llc purchased 120,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Soliton by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Soliton during the 2nd quarter worth $2,334,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Soliton during the 2nd quarter worth $1,025,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Soliton during the 2nd quarter worth $800,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Soliton by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

