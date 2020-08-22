SONIC HEALTHCAR/S (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.73

SONIC HEALTHCAR/S (OTCMKTS:SKHHY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and traded as high as $25.19. SONIC HEALTHCAR/S shares last traded at $25.10, with a volume of 33,412 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21.

SONIC HEALTHCAR/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKHHY)

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

