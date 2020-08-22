Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Short Interest Update

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 7,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SONO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sonos from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Sonos from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other Sonos news, Director John Maeda sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $246,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,259.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 35,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $394,678.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,951.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,070,611 shares of company stock worth $183,310,463. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 8.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 234.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 153,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 107,843 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 109.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 13.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,358,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,869,000 after buying an additional 162,481 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 15,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $13.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Sonos has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $17.83.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $249.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sonos will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

