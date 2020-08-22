SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SOUHY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.11. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.03.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

