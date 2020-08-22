Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Southern by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,756,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,126,922,000 after buying an additional 541,205 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 1.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,073,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,465,774,000 after buying an additional 441,612 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Southern by 3.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,943,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,458,719,000 after buying an additional 940,199 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Southern by 1.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,436,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,479,000 after buying an additional 177,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Southern by 29.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,930,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,194,000 after buying an additional 1,559,259 shares in the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SO. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.16.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,650 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SO stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.42. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.